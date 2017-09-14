3 Master Guitarists. 1 Stage. Guitar Army is comprised of three world-class musicians: John Jorgenson, Lee Roy Parnell, and Joe Robinson. The three distinct guitarists, singers and songwriters, along with their band, join forces to perform each Guitar Army show in enthralling five-piece supergroup fashion. This is truly a full-on, captivating display of guitar prowess — at times potent and powerful, and at other times, tasteful and graceful — but it runs much deeper than that. It’s a magical combination of virtuosos rarely seen on one stage — a triple-threat of triple-threats, featuring compelling songs, soulful singing, and of course, blistering guitar playing.

Known for his sizzling guitar licks and mastery of a broad musical palette, GRAMMY® Award winner John Jorgenson has earned a reputation as a world-class musician and guitarist who has collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Sting, Luciano Pavarotti, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Joel, and Bob Dylan. He tours worldwide with his John Jorgenson Quintet, J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band), and John Jorgenson Electric Band. Lee Roy Parnell is a walking, talking embodiment of southern soul. The Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame Member and noted slide guitarist has charted seven Top 10 country hits and earned two Grammy Award nominations. Joe Robinson is an Australian prodigy who, at the ripe age of 11, met acoustic virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel — a few years later, the two started playing shows together and just after turning 17-years-old, Robinson won Australia’s Got Talent. He has received global acclaim for his performances and has developed a unique solo electric guitar set that highlights his truly rare ability.