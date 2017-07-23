39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Market Madness Sundays
Sundays, June 25 - August 13, 10 am - 2 pm
Support local farmers and explore the SM&NC through hands-on activities. Our Sunday Farm Market opens for the season on June 18 and will be the center of our Summer Sunday programs. Come for a self-guided craft on the meadow, farm animal meetings, and lunch with Bert & Sadie, our North American River Otters. At 12:30 pm join us for Edible Science, where we'll explore the science behind some of our favorite foods, such as pizza, S'mores, and ice cream.
10 am - 2 pm Self-guided craft (weather permitting at Farm Market)
10:30 am Meet a Farm Animal (at Farm Market)
11 am Edible Science (at Farm Market)
12 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)
1 pm Otter feeding demonstration (Otter Pond)
Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission.
FREE entry to farm market does not include Market Madness programming.
For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
