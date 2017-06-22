Event calendar brought to you by
Summer Dance Camp & Classes for kids
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Kids Summer classes and camp at
Latin Moves Dance Studio! We have all types of classes for kids- Jazz, Hip Hop, Salsa, Latin mix, Ballroom, and Mommy & Me! 9am-12 noon. To register call or email 203-967-3105 info@latinmovesdance.com. For more information click HERE
Thursday, 22 June, 2017
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 21 June, 2017
Thursday, 22 June, 2017
Friday, 23 June, 2017
Monday, 26 June, 2017
Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 2039673105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Sunday, 02 July, 2017
The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is back! 10:00 AM Sunday, 30 July, 2017
The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is back! 10:00 AM Friday, 14 July, 2017
DAVE MASON :: Ticketed Stars-On-Tour Concert 08:00 PM Sunday, 09 July, 2017
The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is back! 10:00 AM Friday, 23 June, 2017
'From A Student Perspective' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Monday, 26 June, 2017
'From A Student Perspective' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 22 June, 2017
'From A Student Perspective' Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Sunday, 16 July, 2017
The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is back! 10:00 AM
Wednesday, 21 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Thursday, 22 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Friday, 23 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Saturday, 24 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Sunday, 25 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Monday, 26 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM Friday, 30 June, 2017
USTA leagues sign-ups 09:00 AM