Summer Dance Camp & Classes for kids
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Kids Summer classes and camp at
Latin Moves Dance Studio! We have all types of classes for kids- Jazz, Hip Hop, Salsa, Latin mix, Ballroom, and Mommy & Me! 9am-12 noon. To register call or email 203-967-3105 info@latinmovesdance.com. For more information click HERE
Thursday, 03 August, 2017
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 01 August, 2017
Wednesday, 02 August, 2017
Thursday, 03 August, 2017
Friday, 04 August, 2017
Monday, 07 August, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 2039673105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
