ZEPPELIN COMPLETE is the brainchild of the original members of the international touring Zeppelin tribute Hammer of the Gods, who were looking to faithfully present Led Zeppelin’s legendary studio catalog with nuance, power & precision. With the addition of two world-class musicians, this six-piece ensemble creates an epic wall of sound Led Zeppelin fans have never before experienced. Here are all your Zeppelin favorites, note-perfect–right off the album…exactly the way Jimmy Page meant them to be heard!