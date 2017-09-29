In this day of watered down comedy, Nick Di Paolo’s brutally honest performances remind us of what great stand up should be: funny, socially relevant and a little bit reckless. With Boston beginnings, DiPaolo moved to New York where his sarcastic style was welcomed with open arms by New York audiences at such clubs as Catch a Rising Star, Caroline’s and The Comedy Cellar. It was clubs like these where he honed his uncompromising point of view, which makes him not only a club favorite, but a true “comic’s comic.” DiPaolo’s range has allowed him to perform on shows as tame as The Tonight Show, and as edgy as HBO’s Young Comedians Special, Late Night with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O’ Brien. He was twice nominated for an Emmy for his writing on The Chris Rock Show. He has also had three half hour stand up specials of his own on Comedy Central and was one of the stars on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn and a stand out on many Comedy Central Roasts. Not limited to stand-up and writing, he has had guest starring roles on Lucky Louie, The Sopranos, as well as in films including Artie Lange’s Beer League. His strong political opinions and razor wit make him a perfect fit for talk radio as well. He is a favorite on both Howard Stern and Opie and Anthony and now can be heard on “The Nick DiPaolo Podcast” on riotcast.com.