Nobody lived life like Johnny Cash, and nobody plays Johnny Cash like Cash is King! Don’t miss the ultimate tribute show featuring the music and stories of Cash’s life with more than 30 classic songs including “Folsom Prison Blues”, “I Walk The Line”, “Ring Of Fire” and many more. Johnny Cash is portrayed by the spot-on Brian Chicoine. His voice has an uncanny similarity to the legendary singer’s, and he has been described as the closest thing to the original that can possibly be. With period costumes, cover versions of Cash classics and between song banter that mirrors the personality of the man and his band, this tribute captures the essential Johnny Cash experience!