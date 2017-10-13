+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Tracy Morgan

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Tracy Morgan is one of the most respected comedians in his field. Starring for seven seasons on NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning "30 Rock," Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as "Tracy Jordan," the unpredictable star of Lemon's (Fey) hit variety show, "TGS with Tracy Jordan." At the beginning of 2016, he headlined a nationwide stand-up tour titled Picking Up the Pieces which culminated in his newest stand up special Staying Alive which will be available on Netflix on May 16.  Morgan is also currently developing a TBS show ,which he will star in and executive produce, and has been picked up to series. Additionally, Morgan has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 2016 class.

Friday, 13 October, 2017

Contact:

Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$125 Orchestra / $110 balcony

