



Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for an Italian wine tasting by Gallo Ristorante and an art exhibit!



Four-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum selling sax-man Boney James needs no introduction to contemporary jazz fans. The gifted saxophonist, veteran of four RIAA gold albums, a Soul Train Award, nominations for two NAACP Image Awards and 10 #1 albums on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, has sold over 3 million records during his career. Four of them have received Grammy nominations, including 2013’s The Beat. His latest, futuresoul, released in 2015, topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for 11 weeks. Tracks such as “Drumline” and “Vinyl” show off Boney’s love of vintage soul as well as his mastery of modern digital production and signature laid back style. This incredibly accomplished artist — who broke into music in the mid-80s touring with acts such as The Isley Brothers, Morris Day (The Time), Randy Crawford and Teena Marie, and emerged as a solo force in 1992 with his breakthrough debut, Trust — has long been influenced by contemporary R&B.