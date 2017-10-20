Mary Wilson of The Supremes





Mary Wilson is one of the founding members of the Motown legends, “The Supremes,” who recorded twelve No.1 hits from 1964 to 1969 including “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again.” The legendary singer’s career did not stop there. Ms. Wilson still performs with the same passion as she did while singing with the Supremes, but the world renowned celebrity is now also using her fame and flair to promote humanitarian efforts to end hunger, raise AIDS awareness and encourage world peace. Wilson has written a best-selling autobiography, performed on stage and screen, lectures and tours the world, and continues to be looked up to as a singer who set the standard for women in the recording industry. Don’t miss the chance to see this icon perform!