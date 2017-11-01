Martha Davis & The Motels / Bow Wow Wow ft. Annabella

Two iconic 80’s bands hit the stage with their original singers behind the mic! The Motels are best known for their 1980’s top 10 Billboard hits “Only the Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer”. For over a decade, original lead singer Martha Davis and her band The Motels have been wowing audiences with shows including a landmark performance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, where she and the band shared the bill with The Go-Go’s, Psychedelic Furs and Bow Wow Wow. Annabella Lwin, at the tender age of thirteen, was one of the most photographed, talked about and popular vocalists in the early 80’s as the original member & lead singer of BOW WOW WOW. With a string of hits such as ‘I Want Candy’, ’Do U Wanna Hold Me?’, ‘Go Wild in the Country’ & ‘C30, C60, C90, Go!’. Her unique vocals & Mohawk hairstyle, defined a sound & Era of pop culture, inspiring a brand new wave of up-and-coming artists today.