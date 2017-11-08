Come experience clairvoyant-medium and healer Anna Raimondi! As a motivational speaker, teacher, intuitive and author, Anna Raimondi’s mission is to give others the tools they need to live their lives in joy, while following their souls’ mission. As a psychic medium, Anna, brings wisdom and healing in from heaven as she provides others with insight, guidance and direction. Her path has led her to teach, work with clients, facilitate retreats and present at seminars. Anna was the host of a radio show on the Cox Radio called “Messages from Heaven.” She is also the author of “Talking to the Dead in Suburbia – An Ordinary Woman with an Extraordinary Gift” and “One with the Drum – A Journey to the Soul.” With her work as a medium, she hopes she can help connect loved ones to those who are “on the other side,” because they often have the best interest of their living friends in mind. Among other accreditations, she holds a BA in Clinical Psychology, a M.B.A. and is a Hypnotherapist, Grief Counselor and Spiritual Counselor.