With 16 albums and over 2,300 live shows spanning a 24-year career, Carbon Leaf’s independent music and spirit continue to resonate with its fans into 2017. Blending folk, Celtic, bluegrass, Americana and rock traditions into what the group calls Ether-Electrified Porch Music. The Virginia quintet’s songs of love, life, heartbreak and landscape are independently written, recorded and produced from their home studio in Richmond. The band’s music incorporates acoustic & electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, pedal steel, accordion and vocal harmony. After 5 years of heavy touring and recording, Carbon Leaf reduced it’s 2016 road schedule to focus on some alternative projects, including the release of Nothing Rhymes With Woman, the third and final re-recorded album originally released through their formal record label in 2009. Along with completing new versions of Indian Summer (2004) and Love Loss Hope Repeat (2006), the band’s goal of regaining 100% ownership of their music catalogue was achieved.