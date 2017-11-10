Comedian Vic Dibitetto – The Italian Hurricane — churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. You may have seen him in Kevin James’ movie Mall Cop: Blart 2, but Vic is best known for his “Bread and Milk” rant on YouTube – which garnered more than 15 million hits! His rants on Kanye West and Justin Bieber have also received tens

of millions of hits. Vic has appeared on television’s America’s Funniest People (ABC) where he was a $10,000 Grand Prize winner as well as Stand-Up Spotlight (VH1). Often called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden, his high-energy comedy will have you breathless with laughter!