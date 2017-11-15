Olate Dogs - Winners of America's Got Talent

The Olate Dogs are the winning participants from Season 7 of America’s Got Talent, scooping up the $1,000,000 prize and headlining The Palazzo in Las Vegas. Led by Richard Olate and his son Nicholas Olate, the Olate Dogs are a high-energy, fast-paced canine theatrical act filled with amazing dog tricks, human acrobatics and humor. Winning America’s Got Talent in 2012 has made them America’s most recognized dog entertainers!