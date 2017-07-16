Sunday Salon: What to Wear? How the Bride Decides

Legendary Textile Conservator and FIT Professor June Burns Bové will present, What to wear? How the Bride Decides, a talk on the fashion and social history of the wedding dress.

“Museum catalogers are usually happy to be assigned a wedding dress; the date is very certain,” Ms. Bové said, “But that is the only certainty, for the very act of saving the dress is proof of its value to the woman who wore it. It tells about her sense of style, her economic circumstances, and her social environment.”