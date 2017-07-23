Exhibit: Eco Visions
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
Twenty new paintings by Connecticut artist Jan Dilenschneider will be featured in an exhibition entitled, Eco Visions. The exhibition will be curated by Gail Ingis.
Ms. Dilenschneider’s works have been successfully featured for the last four years at the prestigious Galerie Pierre-Alain Challier in the historic Le Marais district in Paris. Ms. Dilenschneider is the only living American artist to have her work on display at the Grand Palais in Paris. In the past year, her exhibitions have been featured at the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts Sill House Gallery and at the Bellarmine Museum in Fairfield, Conn, where she broke attendance records. Each of these exhibitions were solo shows.
Sunday, 23 July, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 22 July, 2017
- Sunday, 23 July, 2017
- Wednesday, 26 July, 2017
- Thursday, 27 July, 2017
- Friday, 28 July, 2017
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 12038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$20/10, $18/8, $16/6
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.