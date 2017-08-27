Exhibit: Eco Visions

Event calendar brought to you by
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
Twenty new paintings by Connecticut artist
Jan Dilenschneider will be featured in an exhibition entitled, Eco Visions. The exhibition will be curated by Gail Ingis.
Ms. Dilenschneider’s works have been successfully featured for the last four years at the prestigious
Galerie Pierre-Alain Challier in the historic Le Marais district in Paris. Ms. Dilenschneider is the only living American artist to have her work on display at the Grand Palais in Paris. In the past year, her exhibitions have been featured at the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts Sill House Gallery and at the Bellarmine Museum in Fairfield, Conn, where she broke attendance records. Each of these exhibitions were solo shows.
Sunday, 27 August, 2017
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday, 23 August, 2017
Thursday, 24 August, 2017
Friday, 25 August, 2017
Saturday, 26 August, 2017
Sunday, 27 August, 2017
Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 12038389799
