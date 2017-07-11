Fathom Events in HD Carole King: Tapestry - Captured Live

Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movies Series

A one night only special event! Fathom Events and AEG are excited to present Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live. On Sunday, July 3rd, 2016 music legend Carole King performed her iconic album Tapestry at the BST Hyde Park London to a sold-out stadium full of adoring fans. This special cinema event includes an amazing introduction to the film by Scott Shannon featuring Tom Hanks, Elton John, Graham Nash, Lou Adler, Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar, James Taylor, David Crosby and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. Carole and her band are joined by Cassidy Janson and the London cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical for a rocking performance of I Feel The Earth Move. Bonus content includes an exclusive interview with Carole King!

Rated: PG-13

Running Time: 1 hr 40 mins