On the heels of Twister Sister’s 2016 Farewell Tour, Dee Snider brings a night Twisted Sister’s rock anthems including “I Wanna Rock,” “Were Not Gonna Take It” and more to The Ridgefield Playhouse! The veteran rocker has been wowing crowds with his blistering vocals for more than 40 years. Dee has also starred in several reality TV shows including The Celebrity Apprentice, Gone Country with John Rich, MTV’s Rock The Cradle with his son Jesse and Growing Up Twisted, an A&E series featuring the entire Snider family and their Long Island lifestyle. He is also a frequent host on MTV Networks and his own long-running nationally syndicated radio show House Of Hair is heard on more than 200 stations in North America. Don’t miss the chance to see this legend LIVE!