WILD! Feeding

Stamford Museum and Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903-4023

Saturdays, July 8 - August 19, 11 am - 11:30 am

Ever wonder how we feed our exhibit animals in Heckscher WILD!? Help make salads for our tortoises, lizards, and other fruit- and veggie-loving friends. Spaces for this program are limited and are first-come, first-served. Ages 5 and up.Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programsand special events.

Saturday, 05 August, 2017

Scott Smith

Phone: 2039776538
