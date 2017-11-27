Inside F1 2017 Year in Review

With Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs & Steve Matchett

Australia to Abu Dhabi, Italy to Singapore, Russia to Japan – outside of the Olympic Games and the Soccer World Cup, Formula One is the most watched sport in the world. F1 is broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports and its commentary team Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett; the team that can take you behind the scenes of the upscale race weekends. Join Diffey, Matchett and Hobbs at The Ridgefield Playhouse as they come right off of the heels of the last F1 weekend for a multimedia event, including behind the scenes footage, that will review the 2017 season and take you into the world of F1 with insight, humor and some rare stories!