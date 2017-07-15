+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Best of Breath and Beats with Yogi Brian Buturla and DJ Norbs 3000

Oxford Creative Center

1231 Washington Blvd
 Stamford, CT 06902
USA

Best of Breath and Beats Summer Series with DJ Norbs 3000 and Yogi Brian.

Unbelievable SOUND & YOGA EXPERIENCE!

Join us @ the Oxford Creative Center, Stamford CT 7/15 @ 2:00 - 3:30 Pm for Pranayama, Dharma Yoga Asana and Meditation.

DJ Norbs will continue to play his sounds 3:30 - 4:30 Pm

Cost: $25

* Please bring your own yoga mat*

Oxford Creative Center
1231 Washington Blvd.
Stamford, CT 06901

Saturday, 15 July, 2017

Contact:

Yogi Brian Buturla

Phone: 203-838-9644
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$25

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 07/15/2017

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.