Core Strength & Stabilization for Yoga on the Therapy Ball

Core Strength and Stabilization for Yoga on the Therapy Ball

Includes…

Therapeutic exercises and movements for the shoulder, hip and entire spine including the back and neck. Take home warm-ups and workouts for self-practice.

Learn how to…

Move muscles, align your skeleton and free entrapped nerves to create a pain free, unusually strong and stable, yoga ready body with the therapy ball.

Stimulate digestion, remove knots and help drain lymphatic waste.

“Organize” and “integrate” your body’s entire energetic system.

Enter yoga poses you never though were possible, with assistance of the therapy ball and a few tricks. Specifically the wheel pose, the headstand and the full split.

This All Levels Workshop is for…

Those who are just starting out, injured or in pain, unsure which way to move and exactly what to do. People who sit in front of computers a good part of the day, physical and massage therapist, yoga teachers and students who want to gain a deeper functional understanding of Core Strength and how it relates to the elusive yoga bandhas, balancing and inversion poses.

ALL LEVELS progression watch and do what you can approach with many demonstrations, modifications, variations and personal assistance.

This workshop will produce…

A functional strength and anatomical understanding of your own body that is second to none. An inversion ready, solid foundation for fearless yoga with Yogi Brian at his studio.

Credentials…

Thirteen plus years of service to injured individuals and all level athletes as a nationally ranked “Elite” Certified Personal Trainer and Performance Enhancement Specialist with the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Thirteen plus years as a yoga teacher with multiple 200, 500 and an 800-hour certification. Over 10,000 Private Customized Hatha Yoga Sessions serviced.



Space is limited to THREE individuals, so register NOW!



This workshop consists of “the stuff” they do not teach you in physical therapy, personal training and yoga schools. You will be able to feel the personal “effects” of this type of training immediately. Integrating therapy, fitness and yoga is what Yogi Brian does best! Do not miss out. High Density Therapy Balls are available for purchase.

Cost: $75 - includes purchase of Therapy Ball

Location: Yogi Brian's Studio

8 Parkhill Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

September 23, 2017 7:30- 8:45 Am