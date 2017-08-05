Classical Yoga Practice, The Eight Limbs of Yoga

In the Classical Tradition, the Eight Limbs of Yoga provide the aspirant with a clear road map to achieving an exceptionally balanced physical, mental and spiritual state of being.

In his signature workshop, Yogi Brian will help you:

• Gain a deeper understanding of how the Yamas and Niyamas, Yoga’s Ten Commandments can relieve physical pain and eliminate mental suffering.

• Strengthen and tone your body with a challenging and therapeutic posture practice sequence.

• Explore the inner worlds of breathing, concentration and mediation.



With Yogi Brian’s guidance you will also learn how to:

• Live a more spiritual life, by controlling your thoughts and withdrawing your senses from the material world.

• Balance your body to nature and follow your hearts mind to accomplish your goals.

Yogic Nutrition, The Five Koshas (subtle anatomy), The Five Kleshas (blockages to spiritual freedom), The Three Gunas (qualities of nature) and other obstacles on the path to transformation, purification and enlightenment will also be discussed. There will be time for a brief question and answer period. 3/4 posture practice FOR EVERYONE; previous yoga experience suggested but not required.

Yogi Brian Buturla is a Yoga Alliance Experienced, Registered Yoga Teacher. His principle teachers are Sri Yogi Dharma Mittra and Yoganand Michael Carroll. He is a graduate of both the Kriplau School of Yoga and Dharma Mittra's 200, 500 and 800 hour Teacher Training Programs. Teaching by example, with compassion and inspiration Yogi Brian will lead you to your inner most being and help you make a stronger connection to your Higher Self.

Pre-Registration is recommended as space is limited.

Cost: $20 Pre-registration, $25 Day of Workshop

Location: Yogi Brian's Studio, 8 Parkhill Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851