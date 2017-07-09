Wave of Appreciation was created to show appreciation to individuals who are working hard, mostly behind the scenes, to help the Hispanic community in Connecticut. It is a FREE awards event open to all members of the community and will show appreciation to specific individuals who day in and day out are helping others in their daily lives.

Members from the following organizations Latin-Americans in Action, Hispanic Advisory Council, Building one Community, Hispanic Health Fair, Darien Physical Therapy, Optimus Healthcare, People Empowering People, Southwest Community Health Center, Latin Moves Studiowill be awarded trophies by their co-workers for their dedication and behind the scenes hard work. It will also be providing useful information on organizations that are great resources within the Hispanic community in Fairfield County, CT.

Light foods and non-alcoholic refreshments will be served before awards presentation; a free salsa dance lesson will be provided after presentation.