Salsa & Bachata Intro Workshop

Learn basics of these popular social dances with April Genovese. This class is for Beginners, or those who need to polish their basics!

Anyone wanting a basic introduction to the world of Salsa and Bachata will get the fundamentals of beginner technique in this 1.5 hour workshop with elite instructor April Genovese 45 minutes for each style. Basic shines, footwork and partnerwork will be covered. No partner needed.



July 13th, 7:00-8:30pm

$25 by 7/12, $30 at the door.

To register, call 203-967-3105- or email info@latinmovesdance.com.