Self Defense for Women at Athleta Greenwich

Please join us at Athleta Greenwich for a self defense class for women with Eve Aronoff Trivella. Eve was a member of the First Woman's Olympic Judo Team in 1988 and earned medals in the World Judo Championships as well as every major competition around the world. She teaches Judo and self defense from beginner to Olympic level and is the owner of Eve's Ultimate Body Training LL.
