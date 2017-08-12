Pizza with Penguins
Waddle, watch, eat and drink in the Main Gallery of Mystic Aquarium with some feathery friends during this great new event! On August 12 from 6:30pm-8:30pm families are invited to enjoy a new dining experience- Pizza with Penguins! Similar to the popular Pancakes with Penguins, the fan-favorite African penguins make a special dinner-time appearance. Plus, meet Petey the Penguin! If Penguins ate pizza, it would have anchovies on it! While anchovies won't make this menu, kids and adults alike will love all the options on the pizza buffet and beverage bar! It's fun for the whole family and for kids of all ages!
Saturday, 12 August, 2017
Contact:Mystic Aquarium
Phone: 8605225955
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Adult (11+) $24.95 l Child (10 and under) $20.95
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 08/12/2017
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.