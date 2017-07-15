ViVa Salsa Saturday

LMDS Dance Party! Deejay Mambo & Jimmy Anton will rock the house to keep you dancing til late! Westchester Burger Company at 1980 W Main Street. Ample parking! $10 cover includes lesson at 9pm with Jimmy Anton!



Sepcial performance from Kate's Dance Company! As well as a Birthday celebration for Marianne! Bring your best moves for her birthday dance!!



You will find a casual, friendly and warm DANCING crowd of all ages that make for an EXCITING and fun PARTY!



Venue: Westerchester Burger Company at 1980 W Main Street. Get a bite to eat and a drink before the party starts!



Located in Stamford, Connecticut it's the perfect meeting point for dancers from all adjacent areas. Easily accessible by car from New York City, from Bridgeport CT and beyond, as well as from Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains and Nyack, Ny.



We look forward to seeing you!!

(203)967-3105