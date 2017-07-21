Heckscher WILD! Animal Meet & Greet
Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, July 12 - August 18, 11 am & 2:30 pmStop by Heckscher WILD! to meet one of our teaching animals from around the world and discover how they are adapted to their native habitat. Animals will vary depending on the day; programs will be approximately 15 minutes. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Friday, 21 July, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 12 July, 2017
- Thursday, 13 July, 2017
- Friday, 14 July, 2017
- Wednesday, 19 July, 2017
- Thursday, 20 July, 2017
Contact:Scott Smith
Phone: 2039776538
Cost:see details
