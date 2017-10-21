The 6th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 presented by WABC-TV will return to Chelsea Piers Connecticut, 1 Blachley Road, in Stamford Saturday, October 21,10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, October 22, 2017, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The premier health, wellness and sports expo in Connecticut will feature health education provided by Stamford Health, fun activities for children, plus the latest information, products, services and demos from over 100 exhibitors and more. Highlights include the Shark Tank Health Zone showcasing “As Seen on Shark Tank” wellness entrepreneurs, such as Billy Blanks Jr. of Dance It Out who will conduct his popular dance fitness class, flu shots provided by CVS Health, the Healthy Restaurant Sampling Zone, The Loft Healthy Seminars led by participating restaurant representatives and Discover Scuba classes by Capt. Saam’s Scuba School Sunday afternoon at the Chelsea Piers CT pool. Bring nonperishable food for The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. $5 raffle tickets and a silent auction also benefit The Food Bank. Raffle prize winners announced every hour throughout the weekend.

Sponsored by Stamford Health, WABC-TV, Grade A ShopRite, CVS Health, EBMAS CT Martial Arts, Mountainside, Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors, Healthcare News, News 12 Connecticut, Stamford Magazine/Moffly Media, Star 99.9, 95.9 Fox, The Advocate/Hearst Media Services, Natural Awakenings, Natural Nutmeg, Jen Danzi, Macaroni Kid and Fairfield Parent. Produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, a Greenwich, CT-based event marketing company. For more information, visit www.hws-expos.com and follow on Twitter @hws_expos, Instagram @hws_expos and Facebook.com/hws.expos