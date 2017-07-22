MTC's Hot Summer Nights Presents David Maiocco: 'An Evening with Liberace'

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County’s professional award-winning theatre company, presents MTC’s Hot Summer Nights series beginning with David Maiocco: “An Evening with Liberace”. Liberace lived a life of flamboyance, sparkle, and lavish costumes. In this funny and touching tribute, the virtuoso gets one more chance to glitter and shine as he tickles the ivories through his favorite songs. David Maiocco will be the first performance of the Hot Summer Nights series, bringing the music and performance style of Liberace back to life with award winning quality. Saturday, July 22 at 8pm. $25-$35 for single tickets. Reservations suggested.