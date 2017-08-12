Tweet Fairfield 'Fly In'

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Celebrating the anniversary of Gustave Whitehead’s flight in 1901 at Turney’s Farm in Fairfield. There will be a replica of Whitehead’s No. 21 “Flyer” on display, and Hobbytown will be giving aerial demonstrations of remote controlled aircraft and drones. The first 50 children will receive a balsa wood model flyer to assemble and fly!

10:00 AM - 02:00 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

Website:

Visitor Services ManagerPhone: 2032591598Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.