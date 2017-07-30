Summer Stars Planetarium Shows

Sundays, July 23 - August 20, 2 - 3 pm

Join us to search the summer night sky ... during the day! Discover some of the common constellations of the summer and the stories behind them. Seating is limited and is first-come, first-served. Doors will open 15 minutes before scheduled program. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Shows start promptly; no late admission. Parents must accompany children. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

