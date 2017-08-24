Summer Music Series: Alex Beyer, Piano

Award-winning Alex Beyer, 22, has received warm praise for his performances nationally and internationally. In 2016, he was the bronze medalist in the Queen Elisabeth Competition, and was named one of five finalists of the American Pianists Association Awards.



Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students at pequotlibrary.org. Ticketed events support free music events for all ages at Pequot Library.



All tickets are general admission. Doors open 30 minutes before performances begin.



In the last year, Alex Beyer has been a guest soloist with the Brussels Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the Royal Orchestra of Wallonia, the Harvard Radcliffe Orchestra, and the Irish National Symphony Orchestra. He has also performed with the Milwaukee, Charlotte, Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, and Bridgeport Symphony Orchestras, among others.



He received Sixth Prize at the 2015 US Chopin Competition. He was the recipient of Third Prize, as well as the Beethoven and Irish National Symphony Orchestra special awards at the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition. Beyer was a 2012 US Presidential Scholar in the Arts.



He has studied with Yoshie Akimoto, Matti Raekallio, and Melvin Chen. He is currently studying with Russell Sherman and Wha Kyung Byun at the New England Conservatory, and recently graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Mathematics.



In the summer months he has attended the Killington Music Festival, Vianden Music Festival in Luxembourg, the Saarburg Festival in Germany, and the Taos School of Music. In August 2015 he attended The International Holland Music Sessions; he will return to Holland in January 2017 as a part of the "New Masters on Tour" series.



He has collaborated with conductors Stephane Denève, Marin Alsop, Paul Meyer, Federico Cortese, Alan Buribayev, Grzegorz Nowak, Constantine Kitsopolous, T. Francis Wada, Carolyn Kuan, Leif Bjaland, and Gustav Meier, and has regularly performed with Nicholas Kitchen and Yeesun Kim, founding members of the Borromeo String Quartet. He has recently performed in the Palais des Beaux Arts, Flagey Studio 4, the Irish National Concert Hall, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Paul Hall, Stamford Palace Theater, Weill Recital Hall, the New World Center and Woolsey Hall. As the winner of the Harvard Radcliffe Orchestra concerto competition, he made his Sanders Theater debut in 2015, and as a winner of the NEC Piano Honors Competition he made his Jordan Hall debut in 2014.

This concert helps fund the next and last free concert in the Summer Music Series:

Hungrytown, Folk Concert on the Great Lawn

Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 6:00 p.m.