Bacon & Brew is a premier experience focused on people’s love for bacon and craft beer. As attendees walk through the event they will get to taste some delicious craft brew and mouth-watering bacon inspired tastes that local restaurants will be cooking up. Be sure to check out all that Bacon & Brew has to offer while listening to live music from local acts and headliner Skid Row!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.