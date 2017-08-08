+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Art of the Northeast Walk & Talk

Silvermine Arts Center

1037 Silvermine Rd
 New Canaan, CT 06840

Website: Click to Visit

Silvermine galleries will be featuring an artist talk with several of this year's Art of the Northeast exhibiting artists. This event is free and open to the public. The talk will feature discussion about the work and process from the following exhibiting artists:

Ellen Hopkins Fountain, Patricia Warfiled Jinishian Award for Painting Winner

Myke Karlowski

Michael Kozlowski

Barbara Marks, Andy and Marsha Glazer Award for Painting Winner

Rick Shaefer, Best in Show

Tuesday, 08 August, 2017

Contact:

Jeffrey Mueller

Cost:

Free and Open to the Public

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.