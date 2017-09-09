Genealogy Roundtable

Tracking your family history? Whether you are a beginner or an advanced researcher, genealogists Bill Stansfield, Beth Northrop, and Bob Greeley can help point you in the right direction. As experienced genealogists, they can recommend books, websites, and new strategies to help you discover more about your ancestry.

Explore Pequot Library’s genealogy collection which includes family histories, military histories, and many other books that cannot be found online. The Roundtable meets on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2017-2018 Meeting Dates:August 12September 9October 14November 11December 9January 13February 10March 10April 14May 12June 9

