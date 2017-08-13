Outdoor Adventures: Leapin' Lizards

Sunday, August 13, 4 - 5:30 pm

Celebrate National Lizard Day by meeting live lizards from all over the world. Discover a lizard that can lick its eyeballs, one without legs, and ones that can eat pounds of insects per day! Learn the proper ways to hold and care for some lizard species and help to give our Savannah Monitor a snack. For ages 5 and up. Members: $5 | Non-Members: $8. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

