Exhibit Opeining- Signs of the Times

How do I get there, and where do I go? Signs direct people to and fro, and call attention to specific places and locations. Beyond the words they carry, they use symbols, color and design to communicate their message. Explore how signs have been used around Fairfield over the years. Visitors can learn how some of Fairfield’s streets got their names, and try their hand at making their own signs.
