Event calendar brought to you by
Family Focus: Give Me a Sign!
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Website:
Click to Visit
Have fun exploring the exhibition “Signs of the Times.” Can you find your way? Enjoy making your own unique signs with found objects inspired by the beach and your family name.
For families with kids ages 5 +.
Thursday, 21 September, 2017
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Contact:
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Saturday, 05 August, 2017
7th Annual Giant Indoor Tag Sale at Unitarian Church Westport 08:30 AM Saturday, 09 September, 2017
Genealogy Roundtable 10:00 AM Sunday, 13 August, 2017
Summer Stars Planetarium Shows 02:00 PM Saturday, 21 October, 2017
6th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2017 Presented by WABC-TV All Day Friday, 11 August, 2017
Astronomy Nights: Space Talk 07:00 PM Saturday, 09 September, 2017
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival 06:00 PM Wednesday, 16 August, 2017
Summer Corn-ucopia! 03:30 PM Sunday, 10 September, 2017
Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival 06:00 PM Saturday, 12 August, 2017
Stamford - Make New Friends - 20's, 30's, 40's etc 08:30 PM Sunday, 29 October, 2017
Brown Brings Live: Eat Your Science 07:00 PM
Friday, 03 November, 2017
Holiday Pop-Up Market 2017 12:00 PM Saturday, 04 November, 2017
Holiday Pop-Up Market 2017 12:00 PM Thursday, 28 September, 2017
Exhibit Opeining- Uncle Sam Wants You: Fairfield in World War I 10:00 AM Thursday, 10 August, 2017
Exhibit Opeining- Signs of the Times 10:00 AM Thursday, 21 September, 2017
Family Focus: Give Me a Sign! 11:00 AM Tuesday, 07 November, 2017
Family Focus: Future Voters 11:00 AM Friday, 10 November, 2017
Family Focus: Dogs, Doughnuts & Doughboys 11:00 AM Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Cocktails & Comedy 07:00 PM Thursday, 26 October, 2017
Museum After Dark: The Other Witch Hunt of 1692 06:00 PM Sunday, 24 September, 2017
Honey Day at the 1750 Ogden House 01:00 PM