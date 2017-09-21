+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Family Focus: Give Me a Sign!

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Have fun exploring the exhibition “Signs of the Times.” Can you find your way? Enjoy making your own unique signs with found objects inspired by the beach and your family name.

For families with kids ages 5 +. 

Thursday, 21 September, 2017

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
