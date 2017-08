Tweet Family Focus: Future Voters

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit For families with kids ages 5 +. Bring your future voters to learn all about elections with a voting activity, a hands-on craft and a special story.

11:00 AM - 02:00 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

Website:

Visitor Services ManagerPhone: 2032591598Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.