Family Focus: Dogs, Doughnuts & Doughboys

Learn about Stubby the World War I dog, soon to be an animated film in 2018! Learn about interesting facts about WWI and how “doughboys” got their name. Enjoy a family-friendly craft creating your own medals while munching on delicious doughnuts - a popular treat for soldiers.
The Fairfield Museum will also be collecting items for American soldiers currently overseas. Please check our website for a complete list of items needed for Operation Gratitude.
