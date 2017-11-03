Holiday Pop-Up Market 2017

The Fairfield Museum and the Fairfield Chapter of the National Charity League are pleased announce our 4th annual Holiday Pop-Up Market! We have had tremendous success with this event and we are proud to host this Market once again as it has become a much-anticipated tradition in our community, a great opportunity for local business owners, and a fruitful fundraiser for our organizations.
The Fairfield Museum is filled with vendors these two days as we welcome in the holiday season.
