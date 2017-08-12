Free Hiking Yoga at Macricostas Preserve

Take your yoga practice outdoors with this combined free yoga and trail hike at Macricostas Preserve. Get your heart pumping on the Meeker Trail as you enjoy the sounds and sights of nature. It’s an intermediate roundtrip 3.74 mile hike that incorporates yoga and walking meditation.

The Meeker trail traverses a hayfield and surrounding meadows that are home to a myriad variety of songbirds, butterflies and other wildlife. Through Meeker swamp it then climbs steeply along a series of switchbacks before emerging at a rocky outcrop, revealing an expansive view southeast over a nearly unblemished countryside. We’ll pause at this Lookout for more yoga and a guided meditation before continuing on to Waramaug’s Rock. At an elevation of 1,250 feet, it’s a spectacular overlook providing panoramic views of Lake Waramaug, Hopkins Vineyard, and the famous rolling hills of Connecticut.

What do you need? No mat or yoga experience required. Comfortable walking shoes, water, sunscreen, and bug-spray recommended. A signed liability waiver that will be provided at the event. Youth under 18 years of age must have a guardian’s signature to participate. Email nutmegyoga@gmail.com if you need the liability waiver ahead of time.

Pack a picnic to stay and enjoy the sunset.

Registration Required by signing up here:

https://nutmegyoga.wordpress.com/hiking-yoga/