Honeybee Open Hive

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Sunday, August 20, 11 am - 2 pm
On National Honeybee Day, we champion our smallest, most industrious farm residents. Discover the buzz during hive demos (weather permitting) and a honey bee scavenger hunt at our Sunday Farm Market. You'll plant native wildflower seeds to take home and meet some other 6- legged creatures. We'll also have a tasting of a variety of honeys, including SM&NC honey, a honey that tastes like marshmallows, and the "champagne" of honeys.Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* ** * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educationalprogramsandspecial events.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.