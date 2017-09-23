Connecticut On Tap

Saturday, September 23rd from 3pm – 6pm at the Ives Concert Park –

43 Lake Avenue Extension – Danbury, CT 06811

Advance General Admission tickets $35 and Advanced VIP tickets $55. Prices will increase by $10 at the door.

http://ctontap.com

CT on Tap is back for its 4th year! Saturday, September 23rd at Ives Concert Park from 3pm – 6pm (VIP at 2pm) This three hour premium event will showcase over 100 releases from some of America’s best craft breweries. Attendees will receive an unlimited sampling of beers, in an atmosphere filled with live music, delicious food available for purchase, and great vendors.

Must be 21 or older to attend