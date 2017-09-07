People's Choice 2017: Opening Reception

A selection of works by the winners of the 2016 Annual Art Show will be featured in The Perkin Gallery at Pequot Library. The People's Choice winners were selected by the viewers at last year's Preview Party.

Opening reception, Thursday, September 7, 2017, 6:30 - 8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Exhibition on view through September 24, 2017.

Artists: Sage Goldsmith Tremaine – painting Alexandra Wallace-Currie - mixed media

Sage Goldsmith Tremaine Sage's oil paintings are known for their vivid colors and for capturing the character of the subjects. She has been painting since she was old enough to hold a paint brush with her grandmother, the late wonderful landscape and portrait painter, Sybil Goldsmith. Sage lives in Fairfield, Connecticut and on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. Her work is greatly influenced by the natural beauty of those places which include the varying landscapes, ocean views, and familiar sights.

Sage received her BA in Studio Art from the University of Vermont. She also studied painting and drawing in Italy, at the Art Students League in Manhattan and at the New York Studio School, also in Manhattan. While in Fairfield, Sage works and exhibits out of her studio. Studio visits are welcomed by appointment only. On Nantucket she is represented by the Artists' Association of Nantucket, Peach Trees on Main Street and at the Westmoor Club.

Alexandra Wallace-Currie Alexandra (Alex) Wallace-Currie, originally from Texas, moved to Fairfield in 2011 from her latest foreign stint in London UK. Transferring and continuing her existing business, a little square, and her charity, The Pink Pom-Pom Project, Alex held her ambitions high on providing art therapy to cancer survivors and vocational workshops for at-risk youth.

Alex spearheaded art therapy programs at The CT Challenge, weekly sessions for the Whittingham Cancer Clinic at Norwalk Hospital, and bi-monthly Stitch and Bitch groups at Norma Pfriem Breast Care Center in Fairfield. Her dedication to at-risk youth has proven steadfast through The Cardinal Shehan Center, The McGivney Community Center, Wakeman’s Boys & Girls Club, and The Child & Family Guidance Center in Bridgeport.

Her very first installation at The Pequot Library Art Show won Best In Show – Third Place and Alex has not looked back. Her devotion to kids and love for the arts has given her a new stance on how important it is for people to think out of the box – art therapy is essential for all to keep a positive outlook and focus on life.

Special guest art in memory of: Robyn Swan Filippone (1954-2017) graduated from the University of Vermont, did her Masters work at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and got a Degree in Library Science from Southern Connecticut State University. She worked for many years at the Swan Engraving Company and at her death was employed at Pequot Library and the Fairfield Museum. Robyn enjoyed traveling with friends and family, was an accomplished gardener, and took wonderful pictures of family, friends and events.

Robyn loved fine art and art history. She frequented art museums and galleries across the country and she was a true art enthusiast.