We are launching our tenth annual Old-fashioned Flea Market!

Chaired by Steve Balser and sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, the event will be held at 295 West Avenue in Norwalk, CT.

Flea Market shoppers looking for bargains and treasures will find an extensive and newly expanded selection of vendors and items including antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, crafts, household items, clothing, toys, as well as specialty and farm-to-table foods.

The Museum will be open for $5 mini-tours and feature a White Elephant table where visitors can shop for unique items starting at $1. Trendy food trucks will serve cuisines to satisfy all palates, while food demos and a classic and antique car show featuring the Connecticut Seaport Car Club, will entertain shoppers of all ages. Mr. Balser, who is a Flea Market veteran, said it will be a wonderful “stroll through yesteryear on the gorgeous grounds of Mathews Park.”

The Museum Shop will be open for business and feature new merchandise and a broad selection of gift ideas including fabric totes, monogrammed dishtowels, designer jewelry, elegant scarves, books, and other museum-centered accessories.

All proceeds will benefit the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. The Museum has donated several booths to area nonprofits who will share their message and mission with attendees.

Vendors signing up by August 15 will receive a 10% discount on their space. Vendor spaces are 10×16 ft. and cost $75 per space. Food vendor booths are $150. Deadline is September 1. Vendors wishing to reserve a space or purchase an ad in the complimentary program booklet distributed to all visitors should email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or call 203-838-9799 ext. 4. No rain date will be scheduled.

